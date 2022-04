trying-something-old:

My favorite customer from work didn’t share this image this time. In fact, it was another fellow bird watcher in town who did. He sent me this after I shared this image. Equally pretty funny, I would say. I have yet to see an owl in person. One day.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/681120795243724800.

