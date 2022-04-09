garyachapple:

A fantastic movie, one of the craziest i’ve ever seen, even though the premise is about a woman who is dissatisfied with her life, including her husband and daughter. It reminds me, in different ways, of the movies The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, and Holy Motors, the last episode of the Star Trek: The Next Generation, and even a martial arts movie or John Wick.

Tags: closer..., well, but, can’t wait to see this, technically I am waiting to see it, still not prepared to go sit in an enclosed space with a bunch of strangers of unknown vaccination status.