i-forget-nothing:

lies:

dduane:

gamwthnzwhmou:

Reblog if you had a Tumblr for 5+ years

(chuckle) Joined 2008.

I feel like I’ve been around here for a while. Still, it’s humbling to realize that when I arrived Tumblr Mom had already been here for 6 years.

Here since 2012, thanks to The Lizzie Bennet Diaries. (Also, if you’re following me from those days, hi!)

Oops. I also joined tumblr to talk about LBD, and upon further review I see that I’ve also been here since 2012, not the 2014 I was thinking.

