pc122: Thanks for showing me this guy, he was fun to draw @todaysbird @lies​ do you know what this is? Is this a leucistic jay or something else?

Definitely a leucistic (or full-on albino) jay. My guess is a Steller’s Jay, but I’m not sure.

Update: found it here: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Fig1-Photograph-of-the-amelanotic-Stellers-jay-in-Boulder-County-CO-USA-from-which_fig1_7232208

So yeah, Steller’s Jay.

Fig.·1. Photograph of the amelanotic Steller’s jay in Boulder County,…

