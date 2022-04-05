Thanks for showing me this guy, he was fun to draw @todaysbird
@lies do you know what this is? Is this a leucistic jay or something else?
Definitely a leucistic (or full-on albino) jay. My guess is a Steller’s Jay, but I’m not sure.
Update: found it here: https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Fig1-Photograph-of-the-amelanotic-Stellers-jay-in-Boulder-County-CO-USA-from-which_fig1_7232208
So yeah, Steller’s Jay.
Fig.·1. Photograph of the amelanotic Steller’s jay in Boulder County,…
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/680713147456405504.