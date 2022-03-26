« mostlythemarsh:Maybe’s Winter

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679817853474635776.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, san miguelito road, wind turbines.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 1:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.