birblr has no qualifications aside from being bird-oriented.
you only post every now and then? you’re a birblr
you just started the blog? you’re a birblr
you only reblog? you’re a birblr
you don’t have many followers? you’re a birblr
you’re not comfortable giving advice? you’re a birblr
As long as you like birds you are a part of this community. There are no special standards you need to meet, no one is greater or more significant to the community than anyone else. Don’t be afraid to chat with any members of this community and let yourself be seen, we’re all just a bunch of bird nerds here to share the glory that is birds!
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/679583654755942400.