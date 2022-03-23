flock-talk:

birblr has no qualifications aside from being bird-oriented.

you only post every now and then? you’re a birblr

you just started the blog? you’re a birblr

you only reblog? you’re a birblr

you don’t have many followers? you’re a birblr

you’re not comfortable giving advice? you’re a birblr

As long as you like birds you are a part of this community. There are no special standards you need to meet, no one is greater or more significant to the community than anyone else. Don’t be afraid to chat with any members of this community and let yourself be seen, we’re all just a bunch of bird nerds here to share the glory that is birds!