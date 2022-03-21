lies:

anonsally: I had hoped to go birdwatching with a friend today, but she ended up being too busy, so I decided not to drive anywhere and just went birdwatching in my own neighborhood (as usual). However, it was earlier in the afternoon than usual for me to set out (a little before 3) and I stayed out for over 2 hours. I saw many of the usual suspects, but also a few birds I hardly ever see, and exciting behavior in several: Keep reading Spectacular! That you’re entering breeding codes in eBird is great. Those are sometimes misused by people, but it sounds to me like all of the behaviors you reported were reported correctly. See here if you haven’t already for more details: https://support.ebird.org/en/support/solutions/articles/48000837520-ebird-breeding-and-behavior-codes Justyn Stahl did a great online talk for Los Angeles Birders last week on “eBird best practices”; I highly recommend watching it if you have the time. See here for that: https://youtu.be/kPYCngnmId0 eBird Breeding and Behavior Codes

One good way to gain experience with a species pair is to browse the top-rated photos in eBird for each species. Here’s HOFI in California: https://ebird.org/media/catalog?taxonCode=houfin&sort=rating_rank_desc&mediaType=p®ionCode=US-CA

And here’s PUFI in California: https://ebird.org/media/catalog?taxonCode=purfin&sort=rating_rank_desc&mediaType=p®ionCode=US-CA

Sibley talks about the following differences in the adult males:

HOFI:

* orange-red brightest on the forehead and malar

* pale grayish auriculars

* brownish with indistinct streaks on the back

* streaked flanks

PUFI:

* reddish head

* reddish with indistinct streaks on the back

* dingy brown below, especially on the sides of the breast

