starfoozle: starfoozle: ….I have many, many questions about these common names. If you like the extravagant number of common names of Soleirolia soleirolii, can I interest you in Cuscuta spp., which has the added bonus of being a parasitic weirdo? Thank you for sending me down this rabbit hole

Dodder is one of my favorite things to point out when I’m doing docent tours of the local salt marsh. The part about them growing preferentially toward a nearby host plant really is something.

