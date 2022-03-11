« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

lew-basnight:

starfoozle:

starfoozle:

….I have many, many questions about these common names.

If you like the extravagant number of common names of Soleirolia soleirolii, can I interest you in Cuscuta spp., which has the added bonus of being a parasitic weirdo?

Folk names include: strangle tare, scaldweed, beggarweed,[3] lady's laces, fireweed,[4] wizard's net, devil's guts, devil's hair, devil's ringlet, goldthread, hailweed, hairweed, hellbine, love vine, pull-down, strangleweed, angel hair, and witch's hair.

Thank you for sending me down this rabbit hole

Dodder is one of my favorite things to point out when I’m doing docent tours of the local salt marsh. The part about them growing preferentially toward a nearby host plant really is something.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/678475278213840896.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 11th, 2022 at 4:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.