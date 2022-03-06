«
»

anxietyproblem:

The trick is getting the relationship between the pedals, the collective, and the cyclic ingrained at the level of unconscious muscle memory.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/677985515508727808.

Tags: this response was very on-brand.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 6th, 2022 at 10:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.