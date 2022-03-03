geopsych:

The birds were making so much noise in this video that it took a while for me to realize I originally took it because there were deer in that field. 28th of July 2021.

Tags: I know the cardinal, and I think that’s a northern flicker flickering, and maybe I hear a song sparrow in there, but the last two of those are sort of weird sounding, b/c I’m used to their socal accents, and these I think I remember are Pennsylvania birbs, or somewhere thereabouts, but there are at least a few others in there, about which I have no clue.