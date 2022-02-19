rootbeergoddess:
ecofriendlyfreak:
nerviovago:
Splendid Fairywren (Malurus splendens)
Fun fact! Fairy Wrens are one of the few bird species in which the males take care of the young. This is a proud birb daddy and his babies!
They’re so chubby
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/676669599666798592.
