rootbeergoddess:

ecofriendlyfreak:

nerviovago:

Splendid Fairywren (Malurus splendens)

Fun fact! Fairy Wrens are one of the few bird species in which the males take care of the young. This is a proud birb daddy and his babies!

They’re so chubby

