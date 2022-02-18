« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

tkaneshiro:

image
image
image
image

Princess Mononoke (1997) – Directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/676541250261893120.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 18th, 2022 at 8:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.