moreanarchy:

jarofblades: The sleeping lady, Alaska [Image Description] Digital art titled “Winter Sleep”, created by Jean-Michel Bihorel, mislabeled as “The sleeping lady, Alaska [sic]”. The image depicts a top-view of a mountain, shaped as a nude woman, sleeping on her stomach, with her hair spread out above her, and her head resting on her folded arm. [End Image Description]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/676488410617249792.

Tags: tumblr lies.