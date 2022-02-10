« Tumblr: Based on your likes

lichenaday:

Calogaya decipiens

Orange firedot lichen

This crustose lichen has long, radiating lobes that form irregular or roundish rosettes. The upper surface is yellow to orange in coloration and inner, older lobes often lighten, desiccate and disintegrate. The surface is dusted with pale pruina, and lobe tips produce granular soredia. It has lecanorine apothecia with a flat, orange disc. C. decipiens grows on rock, walls, tombstones, and tile, and has been found throughout North America and Europe.

images: source | source

info: source | source | source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/675854229678833664.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 9:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.