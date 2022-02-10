lichenaday:

Calogaya decipiens Orange firedot lichen This crustose lichen has long, radiating lobes that form irregular or roundish rosettes. The upper surface is yellow to orange in coloration and inner, older lobes often lighten, desiccate and disintegrate. The surface is dusted with pale pruina, and lobe tips produce granular soredia. It has lecanorine apothecia with a flat, orange disc. C. decipiens grows on rock, walls, tombstones, and tile, and has been found throughout North America and Europe. images: source | source info: source | source | source

