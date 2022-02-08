fthgurdy:

Dad: Be careful, there is a storm on the Baltic. Me: Yes but I am on land. Mum: You are on the coast! Me: Still on land and not even near the water. Dad: Well, be careful. Me: I will be cautious of the sea storm from my land-based hotel room.

In my mental map you are adjacent to @seeseagulls​, who also is near the Baltic. You should hang out! 😜

Which is probably like saying I’m adjacent to Oprah, since I birdwatched along the trail that runs past her estate a few months ago. I should have stopped in for a chat!

Doesn’t look too bad at the moment? Maybe you can put to sea after all:

