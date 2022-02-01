https://slate.com/culture/2022/01/wordle-game-creator-wardle-twitter-scores-strategy-stats.html

Wordle’s Creator Thinks He Knows Why the Game Has Gone So Viral

I think @anonsally might find this article interesting. I came across it when I googled wordle + the word I’d just been beaten by in my backwards walk through the wordle archive (so far the only one I’ve been beaten by, in the sense of my not getting the word in 6 turns). It was a little gratifying to find wordle’s creator basically acknowledging the word as having been an accident, in that he should not have included it in the puzzle set.

