stsathyre: feralprinceconsort: stsathyre: https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/31/business/media/new-york-times-wordle.html The New York Times Buys Wordle Bad news, friends @feralprinceconsort @kitch-n-sync “The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players.” is nothing safe?! Capitalism said you will pay for every inch of enjoyment. NYT really thinks this will boost subscriptions. i know this is showing my ass, but: what is wordle?

It’s a word-guessing game that is sort of thematically akin to crossword puzzles. You can play it here: https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/, or you can play archives of the old games here: https://www.devangthakkar.com/wordle_archive/?226

