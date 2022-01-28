«

artfilmfan:

The Booksellers (D.W. Young, 2019)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/674688028691873792.

Tags: I have not read an actual book, all the way through, in a while, it preys on me, while I’m scrolling my dash.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, January 28th, 2022 at 9:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.