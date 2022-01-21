Google’s pager practices Isabela erasure. I realize there are a lot of characters, but srsly? Pico makes the cut and not Isabela?
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/674036697517932544.
Tags: encanto, isabela, diane guerrero.
