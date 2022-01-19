okay gonna watch Encanto
so the first 5 minutes already go hard
OH so it’s about being Latine and queer
OH MY GOD THERE ARE COATIS AND TAPIRS
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673820404597637120.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673820404597637120.
