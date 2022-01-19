anais-ninja-bitch:

anais-ninja-bitch: anais-ninja-bitch: okay gonna watch Encanto so the first 5 minutes already go hard OH so it’s about being Latine and queer OH MY GOD THERE ARE COATIS AND TAPIRS

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673820404597637120.

Tags: 🙂, encanto.