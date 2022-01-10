Diamond dust / moon dogs with Aurora
Taken by Markus Varik on December 21, 2021 @ Tromsø Norway
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673045738892165120.
Diamond dust / moon dogs with Aurora
Taken by Markus Varik on December 21, 2021 @ Tromsø Norway
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/673045738892165120.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 6:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.