«

klassizismus:

Winter picture with cabin at a River, Wilhelm von Gegerfelt (Swedish, 1844-1920)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/672283205885444096.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 at 8:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.