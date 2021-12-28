inthetags:

reblog and put in the tags the similarity between you and your icon

hark! a vagrant #213

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/671852113242079232.

Tags: oh and also, and, we each are fans of e a poe, we write over-share-y things about our affection, we feel justified in suggesting changes to the stories, we believe, perhaps without sufficient evidence, that we really should be friends, we prompt the recipients of our missives, to peer quizzically at them, wondering what possessed the correspondent, to put such things in the public record, in my mind, i look a little like jules.