Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/669674757797576704.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, andree clark bird refuge, this was before sunrise on the day I broke my record, I birded eight places before noon, which is a lot faster than I usually go, and typically, it was only after I’d given up, resigned myself to failure, that those goldeneyes showed up, at the last stop.