fallonbean:

justanoldfashiontumblog:

Breathtaking.

Yesterday while reading a chapter (entitled Polemic: Industrial Tourism and the National Parks, so help me god) from the current book I’m working my way through, the author bemoaned the installation of a 100-ft tall pink water tower in the cliffs of Lee’s Ferry back in the 60s as part of an extended discussion of the NPS’s directive to “provide for the enjoyment of [the parks] as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” The author’s quite dramatic about many incidents that frankly come off as relatively small changes, so I’m somewhat relieved that forty-some odd years later we haven’t totally snowballed into his worst fears for the futures of our Parks.

