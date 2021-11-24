bufovivarium:serotina: Dirby woke us up at 8 AM with another…
Dirby woke us up at 8 AM with another impromptu ukulele serenade. this little one brings so much happiness.
❤️
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/668787666379292672.
Dirby woke us up at 8 AM with another impromptu ukulele serenade. this little one brings so much happiness.
❤️
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/668787666379292672.
This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021 at 6:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.