«

earthporn:I walked like 10 feet to get to this spot, but it was…

earthporn:

I walked like 10 feet to get to this spot, but it was an hour’s drive, so I guess that counts as a hard journey 😂 (Great Smoky Mountains National Park) [OC][1533×2048] by: TimReavesPhotography

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/666500105629843456.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.