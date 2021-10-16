«

prideandprejudice:

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005) dir. Joe Wright

EMMA (2020) dir. Autumn de Wilde

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/665250647907745792.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, October 16th, 2021 at 7:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.