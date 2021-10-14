called-kept:

unsubconscious:

‘Do not ask your children to strive’ by William Martin

[Image transcription:

Do Not Ask Your Children to Strive by William Martin

Do not ask your children

to strive for extraordinary lives.

Such striving may seem admirable,

but it is the way of foolishness.

Help them instead to find the wonder and the marvel of an ordinary life.

Show them the joy of tasting

tomatoes, apples and pears.

Show them how to cry when pets and people die.

Show them the infinite pleasure

in the touch of a hang.

And make the ordinary come alive for them.

The extraordinary will take care of itself.

End transcription]