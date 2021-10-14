‘Do not ask your children to strive’ by William Martin
Do Not Ask Your Children to Strive by William Martin
Do not ask your children
to strive for extraordinary lives.
Such striving may seem admirable,
but it is the way of foolishness.
Help them instead to find the wonder and the marvel of an ordinary life.
Show them the joy of tasting
tomatoes, apples and pears.
Show them how to cry when pets and people die.
Show them the infinite pleasure
in the touch of a hang.
And make the ordinary come alive for them.
The extraordinary will take care of itself.
