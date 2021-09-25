I was looking up some stuff in the Faramir chapters of TTT, and while there’s a lot I like there, there are two interchanges I particularly love:

Faramir smiled. ‘A pert servant, Master Samwise. But nay: the praise of the praiseworthy is above all rewards. ’

‘Yes sir, and showed your quality: the very highest.’

‘Good night, Captain, my lord,’ he said. ‘You took the chance, sir.’

–

‘In the meantime, whomsoever you take under your protection shall be under my protection and under the shield of Gondor. Are you answered?’

Frodo bowed low. ‘I am answered,’ he said, ‘and I place myself at your service, if that is of any worth to one so high and honourable.’

‘It is of great worth,’ said Faramir.