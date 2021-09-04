Welcome to the idiot hour, where the weather changes, the mud is slippy, and heads are empty. (Little old lady Sienna is fed up with their antics and just wants her dinner.)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661445561412616192.
Welcome to the idiot hour, where the weather changes, the mud is slippy, and heads are empty. (Little old lady Sienna is fed up with their antics and just wants her dinner.)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/661445561412616192.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 at 5:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.