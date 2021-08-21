Here’s some pictures of my late grandmother’s copy of Little Women, printed in 1951. My aunt had it stored in her stuff, and I’m absolutely in love with the artwork.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/660135850253991936.
