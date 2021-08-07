« dreams-of-a-moth:But you, my daughter, you will linger on in…

bloodys1ren:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/658889970546786304.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.