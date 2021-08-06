«

rinkrats:

olympics pictograms come to life | tokyo 2020 opening ceremony

+ pictogram-san at the post-ceremony presser 🥺

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/658780506836664320.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, August 6th, 2021 at 7:46 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.