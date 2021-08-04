«
»

peaceinthestorm:

Philip Leslie Hale (1865-1931, American) ~ White Roses, 1914

[Source: Google Arts & Culture]

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/658618164221984768.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at 12:46 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.