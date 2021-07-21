« mydarkenedeyes:Hugo Ribeiro
A concept: Bingley buying Darcy a golden retriever because once upon a time Darcy had called him that. So now whenever Darcy has to return to Pemberly after tedious work, a golden retriever greets him with enthusiasm just as Bingley would. »

expressions-of-nature:Klyuchevkoy Volcano, Russia by Denis…

expressions-of-nature:

Klyuchevkoy Volcano, Russia by Denis Budkov

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/657330957988347904.

