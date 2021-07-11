« millivedder:Abandoned railroad bridge

dieselfutures:Glass Typewriter

dieselfutures:

Glass Typewriter

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/656462746357006336.

Tags: whoa, I’m very unclear on why this exists, but it’s art.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, July 11th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.