« dpcphotography:Glencoe www.danielcasson.co

justanoldfashiontumblog: @lies Possible western…

justanoldfashiontumblog:

@lies Possible western tanager? 

Definitely a western tanager.👍

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/656297877111504896.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 9th, 2021 at 9:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.