« https://ift.tt/3zDq7ms BY DAY JUNE LP 2021 by SPC ECO

lichenaday: Parmelia ricasolioidesimages: source | source

lichenaday:

Parmelia ricasolioides

images: source | source

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654431851742658560.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.