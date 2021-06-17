« All three snowy plover chicks at Carpinteria State Beach are still going strong. I shot this video…

gentleincision:

gentleincision:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654250653567336448.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.