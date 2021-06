I have so many reblogs right now that are completely innocuous but have been flagged by Tumblr as possibly containing adult content. And in each case I didn’t originate the post, so I can’t submit it for review.

Way to be an ass, Tumblr. (No disrespect toward actual assess, which this post does not contain, not that Tumblr would know.)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/654066580849917953.