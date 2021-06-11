lichenaday:

Nephromopsis pallescens Look at all the different teeny weeny surface structures on N. pallescens! It’s all about the details with this one. This foliose lichen is easily recognized for its numerous, small apothecia on the upper surface, and its wrinkled and textured lower surface. It grows on the bark of trees and shrubs in mountain forests at middle to high elevations in Asia and Papua New Guinea. images: source | source info: source

