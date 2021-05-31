pepperf:

punkfaery: kaen-ace-of-ravenclaw: see I WOULD have thought that the Cruella movie spoilers I’ve seen here were for sure fake, but I’ve learned my lesson from “Mr. Mime is doused in gasoline and burned alive” and “Palpatine fucks” studios making “gritty” modern reboots of children’s cartoons: It is important to me that you know that those are the actual words from the scene above.

Tags: the phenomenon when a new Worst Thing comes along, and I start interpreting, and processing, based on the much-filtered outrage and droll mockery, that seeps through the enlightened sensibilities, of those I follow, is interesting, I have not seen cruella, but it has planted a flag in my heavily fortified consciousness, viral memetic contagion, for which its creators, for all their failings, are doubtless proud.