« SVIIB – WindstormJanuary 28, 2011And here it is with Claudia, recorded a few months before, just…

icarus-suraki:elodieunderglass:The OP of a post about hognose snakes doing the flippy flip was a…

icarus-suraki:

elodieunderglass:

The OP of a post about hognose snakes doing the flippy flip was a TERF, have a flippy flip with no TERF

Okay, not to derail the post too much but all the hognose snake discussion lately reminded me of a children’s novel (elementary/middle grade) about a boy who has a pet hognose snake. That’s literally all I remember. Does anyone else remember this?

That totally sounds familiar to me. Pretty sure I read the same book.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/652618912711704576.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 at 6:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.