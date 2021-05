iheartvelma:

You can tell how old someone is by where they know this lyric from – if it’s Fatboy Slim / the SSX 3 soundtrack, Generation X; If the original by Five Man Electrical Band, boomer.

I didn’t remember the intro; I think that got cut off back in the days when I used to listen to this on my AM radio.

All us long-haired freaky people look different now:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651617761993310208.

Tags: signs.