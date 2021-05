officiallylatetotheparty:

Had to make this out of one of our favorite scenes in The Fifth Element. Ian Holm and Chris Tucker delivered this comedic moment on a silver platter.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/651166388134821888.

Tags: fifth element, there’s a whole level of meta comedy, in chris tucker’s perpetual losing battle, to pretend ruby rhod, is not the defining comic performance, of his career.