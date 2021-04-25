« Photo

exilir:though there be fury on the waves, beneath them there is none

exilir:

though there be fury on the waves, beneath them there is none

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/649486756684709888.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 25th, 2021 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.