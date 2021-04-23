« ilokis: I look into your eyes and the sky’s the limit.

tolkienillustrations:

Gandalf and Pippin by Catherine Karina Chmiel

‘But I shoiuld like to know—’ Pippin began. 
‘Mercy!’ cried Gandalf. ‘If the giving of information is to be the cure of your inquisitiveness, I shall spend all the rest of my days in answering you. What more do you want to know?’
‘The names of all the stars, and of all living things, and the whole history of Middle-earth and Over-heaven and of the Sundering Seas,’ laughed Pippin. ‘Of course! What less?’ 

