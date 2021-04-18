rudhacharya: The sea of our being“[…] And it is an interesting…

« that-girl-who-sails:Today’s sunset 18-3-21

The sea of our being

“[…] And it is an interesting biological fact that all of us have in our veins the exact same percentage of salt in our blood that exists in the ocean, and, therefore, we have salt in our blood, in our sweat, in our tears. We are tied to the ocean. And when we go back to the sea […] we are going back from whence we came.”

– John F. Kennedy, Remarks at the Dinner for the America’s Cup Crews, September 14 1962

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/648833711635365888.

