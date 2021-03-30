hunterschafer:

JANE AUSTEN LOVE CONFESSIONS.

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Emma (2020)

Persuasion (1995)

Northanger Abbey (2007)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Mansfield Park (1999)

Tags: i mean, whew, after viewing all these gifs, i think i need to lie down for a minute, it's partly that I got my first pfizer shot yesterday, and am feeling a little out of it, but it's mostly austen, even if she didn't write all these lines specifically, they being filtered through 20th/21st-century movie sensibilities, they're still hers, even filtered.